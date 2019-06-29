|
Robert G. Beebe of Boulder CO died peacefully at home Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Robert was born in Sterling, CO on August 1, 1934, to Kenneth H. Beebe M.D. and Martha B. Beebe (Griswold). He graduated from Sterling High School, received his B.A. from Hastings College in Hastings, NE, and earned his M.S.W. at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1958 and was honorably discharged. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve until 1961. In 1956, he married Mildred L. Rieke. They lived in Anchorage, AK until they moved to Boulder, CO in 1958. They have three children: Amy Christianson, James (Cindy), and Michelle (Kim). Robert worked as a social worker for Boulder County, as Director of Social Services for Logan County, and as a social worker for the U.S. Armed Forces (as a civilian employee). He was a long-time member of the National Association of Social Workers. In his free time, he enjoyed the Central City Opera, mountain driving, and spending time with his family. He loved music, especially Peter, Paul, and Mary, Glenn Yarbrough, and classic operas. He greatly enjoyed singing in various church choirs and participating in the PCUSA committee on peace. Robert is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren (Hannah, Peter, Andrew,) sisters (Barbara Gepford, Judith Olsen, Rebecca Beebe-Heiserman, Rochelle Walton Bruhn) and nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held on Friday, June 28, 2019, 1pm, at Brookdale North Boulder (3350 30th, Boulder, CO). In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Central City Opera (centrtralcityopera.org).
Published in Journal Advocate on June 29, 2019