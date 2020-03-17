|
Robert "Bob" Arnold Kracht, age 77 of Sterling passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Kroeger officiating. A lunch reception will be held immediately following at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 421 S. 11th Avenue. Robert will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 13 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area B. Robert was born January 17, 1943 to Arnold Kracht and Helen Bartow (Kracht) (Michealson). Bob attended and graduated from Grover High School and then attended The University of Northern Colorado. He worked for the FBI from 1961-1962 and then worked as an iron apprentice. Bob enlisted in the U.S Army in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He received the Good Conduct Medal. After his time in the service he found his calling and made a career at NCR (National Cash Register) as a Field Engineer from 1967-1993. Bob married Kathleen Ellen Knuppel on December 31, 1968 in Grover, CO. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting, model trains, arrowhead hunting and flying things. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post 1991. Bob was a lifetime Bronco fan and he enjoyed all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Helen; stepfather Elmore "Bart" Bartow; father and mother in-law Elmer & Dorothy Knuppel and brother-in-law Bud Landwehr. Bob is survived by his wife Kathy Kracht; children Clint (Christina) of Parker, CO, Brenda (Lee) Adams of Henderson, CO and Marc (Rita) of Sterling, CO; sister Bette Landwehr of Greeley, CO; half-brothers Arnie (Susie) Kracht, Terry Kracht and Gene (Vickie) Kracht all of Clinton, IA, half-sisters Sharon (Billy) Nylin, Karen (Willie) Kikuts and Linda (Todd) Rogus all of Clinton, IA, sisters and brothers in-law Janice and Roger Sorensen of New Raymer, CO and Margee and Dana Geyer of Ft. Collins, CO and 9 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Pawnee Historical Society, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 17, 2020