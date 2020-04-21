|
|
Robert G. Myers, 82, of Sterling passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Brush, CO. Family graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Robert was born on Dec. 12, 1937 in Fleming, CO to Olive (Anderson) and Floyd Myers. He graduated from Fleming High School and Northeastern Junior College. He was in the U.S. Marines from 1957-1960 in the Pacific Theater (Korea). He achieved the rank of Lance Corporal while serving. After his military service, he worked for Sterling Sheet Metal and Plumbing, Purina, Big 'R', and then Northwest Transport, Inc. until his retirement. Robert married Aurora L. Genereux in April of 1968. They were married for 33 years until her passing in May of 2001. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a former Commander of the Sterling Jake Uhrig VFW Post 3541 in 1972-1973. He enjoyed spending time with family and his favorite dog, Princess. He was always fixing things, fishing, and going for walks. Robert is survived by his brother Richard (Sandra) Myers of Spicewood, TX; daughter Linda (Brad) Thorpe of Atwood, CO; son Michael (Liz) Henry of East Machias, Maine; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Aurora; parents Olive and Floyd; brothers Rodney and Russell Myers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 21, 2020