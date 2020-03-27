|
|
Robert Lee Smith, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 and is now soaring with the eagles he always loved. A memorial service will be held at later date. Bob will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery Columbarium in Sterling, Colorado. Robert was born on January 19, 1933 to Vernon Sidney and Leona May (Daniels) Smith in Holyoke, Colorado. Bob graduated from Phillips County High School in 1950 and later joined the United States Navy. He was stationed in Japan and Hawaii during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955 with a rank of YNT2. Bob returned to Holyoke and began working at the Holyoke Co-op driving a fuel truck and worked his way up to Co-op manager. Bob married Twila Faye Bates on October 14, 1956 in Wray, Colorado. To this union were born three daughters, Shelly Rae, Karla Kay and Terri Lynn. They were divorced in 1978. On May 12, 1979, Bob married Sharon Banjoff and gained a fourth daughter, Melody Michelle. Bob and family moved to Springfield, Colorado in 1980 where he managed the Springfield Co-op for six years. He later managed the Syracuse, Kansas Co-op until he retired in 1995. Bob and Sharon moved to Sterling, Colorado in 1995 where he resided until the time of his death. Bob was a man of few words and high integrity. He was patriotic and loyal to family, friends and country. Bob treated others with kindness and generosity. He was a volunteer firefighter, member of the Elks, the American Legion and Lions Club. His hobbies included fishing, swimming, woodworking, crossword puzzles, bowling, dancing and writing poetry. He loved country music and anything western. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Leona Smith; his first wife, Twila Smith; brothers, Sidney Smith, Wendell Smith and wife Ramona, Stanton Smith and wife Dorothy, Gerald Smith and wife Carolyn (Betty); sisters Catherine Smith, Lois Lakey and husband Bob, Elizabeth Myer and husband Gerald; half-sister Audrey Aasgaard. Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; four daughters Shelly (Pat)Thompson of Goodland, KS, Karla (Alan) Hassler of Kremmling, CO, Terri Smith of Sharon Springs, KS and Melody (Blake) Peterson of Thornton CO; two sisters Nancy (Walt) Bradford of Wray CO and Patricia (Leonard) Warren of Holyoke, CO; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation to in his memory.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 27, 2020