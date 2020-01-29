|
Robert William Rutz, 71, of Longmont, Colorado passed away on January 25, 2020. Robert was born on February 29, 1948 in Sterling, Colorado to Robert and Helen (Cossey) Rutz. He was raised on the family farm in Otis, Colorado. He was in the U.S. Army for two years, and attended school to become a mechanic. After the Army, Robert lived in Sterling until moving to Longmont in 2017 to be closer to his family. Robert was an avid football fan, and loved the Denver Broncos. He also enjoyed working on older cars, especially if they were Chevys. He was a very loving man, and his grandkids meant the world to him. He is survived by his children Michelle (Amanda) Rutz, Jamie (Kellee) Rutz, Travis Alexander, and Tamara Alexander; Grandchildren, Tessa, Trevor, Alexis, Amanda, Harlee, Jhordan, Izaih, Alysia, and Elena; Great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Randi-Raye, Skyla, Penelope, Jenson, and Noelle; as well as two brothers, Don (Marilyn) Rutz and Dick (Gina) Rutz. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Debbie Bird and Judy Rutz. A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 415 Beattie Street; Sterling, Colorado 80751. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus, 421 S. 11th Avenue; Sterling, Colorado 80751. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 29, 2020