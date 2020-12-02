Robert Leroy Wisdom, 86, of Sterling, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Sterling. Inurnment and a small family gathering will be at Riverside Cemetery. Bob was born on New Year's Day in 1934, in Haxtun to Roy and Mildred (Northup) Wisdom. He graduated from Fleming High School in 1952. On Sept. 4, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Schlenz. Bob attended Colorado A&M and was an active duty soldier in the United States Army, which moved him and Barb to San Francisco for a time. After his service, they settled down in Sterling, where he worked at the Farm Credit Union. Bob is survived by his granddaughters, Kerri (Wisdom) Glassburn and husband Jason of Padroni; Haley (Fletcher) Cook, husband James, and their daughters Abigail and Emma of Colorado Springs; Shanna Wisdom of Cambodia; Samantha (Wisdom) Melfi and husband Niccolo of Sterling; daughter-in-law Rhonda (Monroe) Wisdom of Sterling; sister Janice (Wisdom) Heaston; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Wisdom, son Steve Wisdom, and daughter Sandi (Wisdom) Fletcher. The family is suggesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bob's name to the American Legion.

