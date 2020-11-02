1/1
Roberta "Robin" Davis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Rae "Robin" Davis, 79 of Spring Hill, KS passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating. Robin will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery. Robin, was born September 16, 1941 in Sterling, CO to Clifford Thompson and Elsie Close Thompson. She attended schools in Sterling, graduating with the Class of 1959. She worked at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, CO for many years as a medical records clerk. Robin loved the Denver Broncos, NASCAR, Jimmie Johnson of NASCAR, golfing and Tiger Woods. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Elsie; daughter Susan Rae Davis-Unger and sister Dene Carter. Robin is survived by her daughter Rhonda Baird of Bremerton, WA; sons Michal Lively and wife Becky of Westminster, CO and Victor Lively and wife Alison of Arvada, CO; daughter Judi Sander and husband Melvin of Olathe, KS and son PJ Davis of Bakersfield, CA; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made in Robin's memory to American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved