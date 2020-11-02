Roberta Rae "Robin" Davis, 79 of Spring Hill, KS passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating. Robin will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery. Robin, was born September 16, 1941 in Sterling, CO to Clifford Thompson and Elsie Close Thompson. She attended schools in Sterling, graduating with the Class of 1959. She worked at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, CO for many years as a medical records clerk. Robin loved the Denver Broncos, NASCAR, Jimmie Johnson of NASCAR, golfing and Tiger Woods. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Elsie; daughter Susan Rae Davis-Unger and sister Dene Carter. Robin is survived by her daughter Rhonda Baird of Bremerton, WA; sons Michal Lively and wife Becky of Westminster, CO and Victor Lively and wife Alison of Arvada, CO; daughter Judi Sander and husband Melvin of Olathe, KS and son PJ Davis of Bakersfield, CA; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made in Robin's memory to American Cancer Society
.