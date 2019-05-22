|
|
Rodney David Kahler, 51 of Crook passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 27 at United Church of Crook with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. The service will conclude at the church. Rodney was born October 3, 1967 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He grew up in Decatur, Illinois, was an active member in his church and was appointed as a page to the Southern Baptist Convention. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Rodney married Nichole Kahler on November 4, 1994 in Littleton, Colorado. He worked as a plumber for the last 20 years. Rodney is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nichole; children Alicia, Zechariah "Znacks", Elizabeth, Jaedon and Rylynn Kahler and parents David and Ruby Kahler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Crook for the Jamaican Christian School for the Deaf, PO Box 188, Crook, CO 80726.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 22, 2019