Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Japp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Japp


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Japp Obituary
Roger W. Japp, 68, of Sterling passed away Feb. 6, 2019 at his home in Sterling. A private family service will be held at a later date, with private inurnment at Riverside Cemetery. Roger was born July 15, 1950 in Sterling, CO to Leonard and Eleanor (Barnts) Japp. He attended Sterling High School and then Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy. He retired from the Sterling Police Department after 28 years of service, and also worked at the Logan County Sheriff's office for 15 Years. Roger married Gayle Campbell on Dec. 27, 1969, they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Roger loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his wife Gayle Japp, of Sterling; children Roger Japp II (Steven) of Commerce City, CO, Jeff Japp (Connie), of Sterling; siblings Nyla Japp (Joan) of Phoenix, AZ, Melvin Japp (Cindy) of Guernsey, WY; step-brother Randy Moll, 5 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, close cousins, and valued friends. Roger is preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Moll, father Leonard Japp, brother Richard Japp, step-brothers Craig Moll and Steve Moll. Memorials in Roger's name may be made to Hospice of the Plains, or The Colorado Police Protective Association, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.