Roger Marty

Roger Martin Marty, 75, of Fairbanks, Alaska and recently of Sterling, CO passed away June 18, 2020. Roger was born on Jan. 2, 1945 in Salina, KS to Oscar Martin and Dalice Lucille (Ambrosier) Marty. Roger grew up in Sidney, NE and attended Sidney schools. Roger married Cyrena Jo Allman in 1962. They had 2 children, Leland Ray Marty and Tina Lucille Marty. Roger and Cyrena later divorced. Roger married Mary Elizabeth Cox in 1965 and to this union daughter Stacey Lynn Marty was born. Roger and Mary later divorced. In 1989 Roger married Donna Louise Lawrence and gained a step-daughter Donda Hilke. Roger served in the United State Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1972. He served in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart, Presidential Citation, the Good Conduct Medal, and several other medals. He reached the rank of Sergeant while in the Marines. Roger lived in Greeley, CO and Hot Springs, SD for several years. During that time He worked as a Sheriffs deputy and an electrician at the V.A. Hospital. He then moved around the country as an electrician for a Seattle based company. They sent him to Fairbanks, Alaska, which he loved so much he quit his job and stayed there for 43 years. He got back into Civil Service at Fort Wainwright as an electrician for 18 months before starting his own business, Marty Electrical and General Contractor. At one time he had 150 employees before the economy turned and he went back to work in Civil Service at Fort Wainwright. Throughout his life Roger had many interests; fishing, hunting, gun smithing, flying and owning 2 planes, teaching country dancing, and teaching photography and cameras, and genealogy. Roger is survived by his wife Donna Marty of Fairbanks, AK, son Leland Marty of AZ, daughters Tina Marty of TX, and Stacey Marty of CA, step-daughter Donda (Scott) Hilke of CT, grandson Dylan Marty of AZ, step-grandchildren Jayden and Lynia Hilke of CT, sisters Sandra (Harry) Heaston of Sterling, Florence Delight Barr and family of Salimar, FL, nieces, Cathy (Chuck) Briggs, Cris Bennett, Susie (Monte) Hamann, nephew Eddie (Missy) Bennett, 14 great-nieces and nephews, 10 great-great nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his Parents Oscar and Dalice Marty. There will be Celebration of Life ceremonies in Fairbanks, AK and Sterling, CO at later dates.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store