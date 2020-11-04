1/1
Ronald "Ronny" Davis
Ronald Eugene "Ronny" Davis, 74 of Sterling passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Ronny's family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., Thursday November 5 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Holsten officiating. Ronald was born February 27, 1946 in Golden, Colorado to Lois Martin. Ronnie moved to Sterling, CO. in !980's. Ronny enjoyed listening to Little Richard Wayne, loved fishing, enjoyed being outdoors, and walking around enjoying the scenery. He also loved spending time with his best friend Mack and nephew Tony. He is preceded in death mother Lois Bell, father Joe Davis, son Rick Davis, uncle Ron and Aunt Effie. Ronny is survived by daughter Susie Davis, brother Gary Davis, sisters JoAnne Davis and Sandra Pavey and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 4, 2020.
