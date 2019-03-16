|
Ronald E. Smith, formerly from Sterling, passed away February 28, 2019, in Littleton, CO. Ron was born in Sterling on February 5, 1946, to Dorothy (Biggs) and Earl Smith. After graduating from SHS in May 1964, he attended NJC in Sterling until 1966. Ron married Sheryl Bailey from Sterling in 1966 and attended CSU in Ft. Collins, CO, graduating in 1968. He was then employed by Marathon Oil Company in Littleton, CO. On January 1, 1969, Ron was drafted into the Army and served a year in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division. After his service for and to his country, he returned to work at Marathon. Ron received his MBA from CU Business School in 1974. He retired from Marathon Oil Company in 1998. Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheryl, of Littleton, CO; their oldest son Troy and wife Renee in Yuma, AZ; second son Tom and wife Heather in Evergreen, CO; four grandchildren, Travis (Tucson, AZ), Bailey (West Point, NY), Kody (Yuma, AZ) and Chloe (Golden, CO). Ron is also survived by two sisters, Mary Louise Wiebers and Janice Lueschen of Sterling; two nephews, Eddie Wiebers of Denver and Rodney Wiebers of Sterling; and niece, Ranelle (Smith) Bassard of Sterling. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Earl Smith; sister, Carolyn Smith; and nephew, Arnold Wiebers. On Friday, March 8, 2019, Ron was buried with military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019