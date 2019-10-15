|
Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald G. Dick will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Father Thomas Lux as Celebrant. Interment will be held in the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege. Ronald Gene Dick, 73 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Ronald was born June 16, 1946 to Mary Walz Wagner and Sam Dick in Sterling, Colorado. Ronald received his education from Sterling Public Schools, and graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1966. He then pursued higher education, and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Ronald was united in marriage to Lucinda "Cindy" Klinzmann on June 15, 1979, and this year the couple celebrated their 40th Anniversary. Ron was employed in several exciting jobs before joining the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division in 1982. He devoted 23 years of service to the Patrol, prior to his retirement in 2005. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Allmand Brothers, and All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege between rounds of golf. Ron also served his community on the Holdrege City Council for 16 years, was a member of the All Saints Catholic Church, and had supporting roles in the local Knights of Columbus and 4-H groups. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching the Denver Broncos win football games. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Walz Wagner and Sam Dick. Ron leaves to celebrate his life; his wife, Cindy Dick of Holdrege; his five children: Cheree Jubin of Littleton Colorado; Patrick Dick and his wife, Cydina of Haxtun, Colorado; Matthew Dick and his wife, Cindy Scott of Charlottesville, Virginia; Gregory Dick and his wife, Stefanie of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Brian Dick and his wife, Briana of Spring Hill, Kansas; 11 grandchildren: Jake Jubin of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Melissa Jubin of Asheville, North Carolina; Dawson Jubin of Jacksonville Florida; Katie Hollingsworth and her husband, Ben of Holdrege; Cierra, Nevaeh, and Serenity Dick of Haxtun; Gabriel and Roslynn Dick of Lincoln; and Lorelei and Leo Dick of Spring Hill; and three great-grandchildren: Allasanna, Brentley, and Dakodah Hollingsworth of Holdrege. In addition, Ron is survived by his brother, Kenneth Wagner and his wife, Margaret of Windsor, Colorado; his sister, Shirly Wagner Tindall and her husband, Howard Tindall of Kimball, Nebraska; his aunt, Lydia Walz of Sterling; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in Ron's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019