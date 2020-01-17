|
Ronald Korbe, 65, of Sterling, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 7pm Tuesday, January 21 at Tennant Funeral Home with Rosary & Vigil services following at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 22 with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Ron Korbe was born on February 3, 1954 in Sterling, Colorado to Isadore and Josephine (Lazzaretti) Korbe. He attended school in Sterling, graduating from Sterling High School in 1972. After graduating, he went on to receive a certificate of completion for Auto Mechanics from Northeastern Junior College. He worked for M&S Drilling, installing and repairing residential sprinklers and wells, and later for CDOT as an equipment operator where he retired in 2016. He married Judy (Williams) Korbe on April 14, 1988. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycle. His favorite pastimes were spoiling his grandkids, Owen and Eleanor, and his granddog Maggie. He is survived by his son Jeremy Korbe and wife Amelia and their two children Owen and Eleanor of Haxtun, daughter Heather Korbe of Sioux City, sister Kathleen (Korbe) Ertle and husband William of Sterling, sister-in-law Diane King and husband Wayne of Colorado Springs, and numerous nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy, parents Isadore and Josephine Korbe, and sister Shirley VanDriel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron's name to Colorado Parks and Wildlife in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 17, 2020