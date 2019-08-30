|
Ronald "Ron" Eugene Lechman, 68, of Merino passed away August 29, 2019 at his home. A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Tues., Sept. 3, 2019 at Tennant Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Kroeger officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 PM at the Merino Cemetery. Ron was born January 22, 1951 in Big Springs, NE to Joseph and Pauline (Kloberdanz) Lechman. He graduated from Merino High School in 1970. Ron then enlisted in the military and left for Ft. Campbell, Kentucky for basic training. He was in the service from '70-'76. Ron worked for North Sterling Marina from '77-'93, State Parks from '93-'95, and was a Logan County Maintenance Supervisor from '96-'09. Ron married his high school sweetheart Lanalle Bobo on July 28, 1972. He loved to collect tractors, big and small, but they had to be red. Ron enjoyed building his hot rod which he built from scratch, attending car shows, and tinkering around the garage. He was very talented at building and making things. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson Wade. Ron is survived by his son Nathan Lechman of Merino; daughter Roni Mathewson and grandson Wade Mathewson of Merino; sisters Pat (Frank) Strimple of Sterling, Diana Hubbanka of Denver; brothers Joe (Denise) Lechman of Hot Springs, SD and Larry (Jeannie) Lechman of Merino, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Lanalle Lechman; parents Joseph and Pauline Lechman. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Ronald Lechman Memorial Fund, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 30, 2019