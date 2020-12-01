Ronald L. Stebakken, 70 of Sterling passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Greeley, CO. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Ron will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery. Ronald was born on May 31, 1950 in Baudette, Minnesota to Harry and Agnes (Olsen) Stebakken. Ron married Nita Nelson in 1981. He spent 17 years building transmission lines throughout the United States. He then switched his occupation to general construction, going to work for Beck in Dallas, Texas. In 2002, he started his own business, Stebakken Construction, working as a residential and commercial general contractor until receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2019. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and sports. He is preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Agnes, and father-in-law John L. Nelson. Ron is survived by his wife Nita Stebakken, son Parker (Rachelle) Stebakken, daughter Kayla Stebakken and mother-in-law Pauline Nelson, all of Sterling. Contributions may be made to Ronald Stebakken Memorial Fund in c/o Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store