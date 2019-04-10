|
Ronald Adam Steinbach, 69, formerly of Sterling passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Aurora, CO. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 am Friday, April 12 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at a later date. Ron was born on April 30, 1949 in Sterling to Adam John and Mary Elizabeth (Artzer) Steinbach. He graduated from Sterling High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, in Korea, as a Forward Observer before marrying Donna Haynes. They were married in Sterling, CO, from 1974-79. Ron enjoyed spending time with family, and traveling from Greeley to Denver to Sterling. He loved fishing, baseball, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. Ron is survived by his daughter Sheri Lynn LePore of Sterling; grandchildren Joseph Preston LePore and Timothy James LePore; son Adam James Steinbach of Denver; grandchild Bryce Ciprianni; siblings Louise Roth, Robert Steinbach, Judy Holly, Lorraine Milosevich, Richard Steinbach, Patricia Alexander, John Younger, and Joe Steinbach. He was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Mary Steinbach, siblings Maryanne Steinbach, Pauline Steinbach, Elizabeth Steinbach, Tony Steinbach, and Shirley Behrendson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron's name to the c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 10, 2019