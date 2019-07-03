|
Rosella Elizabeth Ebbers entered into eternal life at the Yuma Life Care Center on June 22, 2019 after a short illness. Rosella was born on January 31st, 1933 to George and Catherine Schlautman Ebbers in a sod house on their farm near Lone Star. She was baptized at St. Peter's Catholic Church near Fleming, Rosella was the third daughter of a family of nine girls who grew up in the Lone Star community and attended Lone Star School, graduating in 1951. After graduation she moved to Sterling where she worked at several businesses including Sterling Hospital, Scotts, Shakey's and the Reynolds Café. In 1965 through 1969 she lived in Denver attending Emily Griffith Opportunity School, taking a business course and working at a Walgreen lunch counter. She then returned to Sterling and did some baby-sitting for various families in Sterling as well as working at McDonalds until she retired after 14 years of employment there. Rosella was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Ebbers and four sisters, Dorothy Lechman, Marcella Glanz, Delores Brant and Marylou Bradney. She is survived by four sisters, Mildred and her husband Don Silvius of Yuma, Annabell and husband Tom Shoemaker of Woods Cross, Utah, Shirley and husband Dale Furrow of Iliff, and Helen Schrecengost and her partner Davie Nye of Parker as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 29th, 2019 ath the Yuma Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Father Felicien Mbala officiating. Baucke Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 3, 2019