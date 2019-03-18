|
Rosemary (Klein) Steinbach, 87, of Sterling passed away March 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was born June 29, 1931 in Sterling to Stephen and Christina (Weingardt) Klein. She graduated from St. Anthony's in 1949. In November of that year she married Joe Steinbach. They lived and farmed north of Sterling for 16 years and were blessed with their four children; Pam, Kathy, Richard, and Janey. She was the secretary at St. Anthony's School for 36 years and then worked 13 years part-time at Tennant Funeral Home. Rosemary was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Francis, a member of the Joan of Arc Circle, Catholic Daughters, and Red Hats. She volunteered at the Cooperating Ministry, the Hospital Auxiliary, and Devonshire Acres. Rosemary enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing and embroidery, playing cards with friends and baking for her loved ones. Her treasures were her husband, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, the loves of her life. She is survived by her husband Joe, son Richard Steinbach, daughters; Pam (Peter) Hergenreter, Kathy Hutton, and Janey (Jon) Karsten, brother Al (Peggy) Klein, grandchildren; Natalie (Gary) Riggins, Matthew (Carrie) Hergenreter, Sarah (Drew) Gregory, Darren Hutton, Todd Hutton, Ryan (Ann) Steinbach, Shauna Steinbach, Jonathon Karsten, Chad Karsten, and her 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Christina Klein and her brothers Steve and Tom Klein. Rosemary made a positive, lasting impact on the people in her life with her kind and loving ways. She had a powerful way of making each person she met feel like they were important and valuable. She will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to The Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751. A Rosary Service will be held Friday, March 22 at 7:00 pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, March 23 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019