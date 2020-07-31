Roy Yoshikozi Mori, 91 of Atwood passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Sterling. A private family graveside service will be held and a memorial service for friends will occur at a later date when the pressure of COVID has lifted. Roy was born March 12, 1929 in Atwood, Colorado to Kaichiro Mori and Shima Kamimura Mori. He attended and graduated school in Atwood. Roy's family began farming in 1913. After his father passed away, 4 of his brothers continued farming, raising cattle, hogs, and various crops. Roy was drafted into the U.S. Army, trained in Fort Lewis, Washington, served at Yong Dong Po, Korea and was honorably discharged. Roy was a hardworking, loving, and loyal husband and father. He always told the story about meeting his wife Amy, whom he cherished and loved with all his heart. Roy saw a picture of Amy and knew she was "the one" that he wanted to marry. They had a long-distance courtship for six months and he married Yemiko Amy Sameshima on March 25, 1961 at Southminster United Church in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. The couple was married for 42 years until her passing in October 28, 2003. Later in life, Roy found his dear friend and new love Jeri Burns and the two of them enjoyed a great companionship. Roy was very outgoing and he earned the Sugar Beet Producer Award, learned how to swim in his 60's and took up the hobby of bicycle racing; where he went onto earn a medal and win a number of races. He also qualified for the Senior Olympics in cycling. Roy loved traveling, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and learning as much as he could about every person he met. The world needed more people like Roy. He was kind, caring and had a generous heart. He never met a stranger and loved people. Everyone that he knew loved and cared for him. He had a great sense of humor and always saw the good in everyone. Roy will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Amy; brothers Yoshio "John", George, Johnny, Jim, and Tom Mori; sisters Louis Kawakami, Molly Miyahra, Grace Nukaya and June Mori. Roy is survived by his 3 daughters Dorothy Mori of Menominee, MI, Catherine Kelly and husband Daniel of Joliet, Ill, and Penny McBride of Jackson, WY; grandsons Alexander Kelly and Kaichiro McBride and brother Robert Mori.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store