Ruben Trujillo, 74 of Sterling passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. A celebration of Ruben's life will be held later next spring. Ruben was born April 6, 1945 in Chole, New Mexico to Ignacio and Jasnita (Torres) Trujillo. He was the owner and operator of Ollijurt's Furniture Store in Sterling. He married Renee M. Sanchez on November 7, 1983 in Moberly, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Candy, Adam and Nick and sisters, Alice and Lucy. Ruben is survived by his wife Renee, sons Tim Trujillo and Ruben M. Trujillo and wife Cara; granddaughter Madison Prappas and 4 sisters, Nancy Rodarte, Sally Peterson, Mary Ybarra and May Bunjues.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 3, 2019