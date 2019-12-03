Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Trujillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben Trujillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben Trujillo Obituary
Ruben Trujillo, 74 of Sterling passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. A celebration of Ruben's life will be held later next spring. Ruben was born April 6, 1945 in Chole, New Mexico to Ignacio and Jasnita (Torres) Trujillo. He was the owner and operator of Ollijurt's Furniture Store in Sterling. He married Renee M. Sanchez on November 7, 1983 in Moberly, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Candy, Adam and Nick and sisters, Alice and Lucy. Ruben is survived by his wife Renee, sons Tim Trujillo and Ruben M. Trujillo and wife Cara; granddaughter Madison Prappas and 4 sisters, Nancy Rodarte, Sally Peterson, Mary Ybarra and May Bunjues.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -