Ruby Evelyn (Kelley) Giffin, 100 of Sterling passed away March 12, 2020 at Elms Haven in Thornton, CO. Due to the current epidemic and travel restrictions, there will be no services. Ruby chose cremation and the family will have a small, private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Ruby was born on September 2, 1919 in Haxtun, CO to Calvin A. and Myrtle (Northup) Kelley. She attended Dailey Elementary and Dailey High School from 1925-1937. She worked as an Operator for Mountain States Telephone Co from 1942-1943, a Nurses Aid at Good Samaritan Hospital from 1944-1945, and a Nurse at Logan County Hospital from 1968-1984 when she retired. She married Donald E. Giffin on June 16, 1943 in Sidney, NE. They were married for 16 years until his passing on June 19, 1959. Ruby enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, and putting scrapbooks together; and loved to have her 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream every night before bed. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the sweetest, most kindhearted person and always made everyone around her feel so loved and welcome in her home. She had the brightest smile that would light up any room and would sit with you for hours and hours just talking about anything and everything. She loved to talk about her younger years and playing baseball. Ruby is survived by daughter-in-law Carole Giffin; 4 grandchildren: Gigi Martin of Longmont, CO, Christine (Giffin) Brown and husband Shawn of Austin, TX, Donna (Giffin) Johnson and husband Glenn of Hayden, ID, and Jennie Giffin of Denver; 6 great-grandchildren: Cory and Cody Lockman of Austin, TX, Shana Torres of Thornton, Sammy Martin of Aurora, CO, Arielle Johnson of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Hunter Johnson of Ft. Collins, CO; 6 great-great-grandchildren: Duke, Brylee, Meela, Kloee, Karlee, Kinzlee. She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Myrtle Kelley; husband Donald Giffin; brothers Orville, Glen, Dean, and Robert "Bud" Kelley; son Larry Giffin; daughter Jean Giffin. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 1, 2020.