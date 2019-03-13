|
Ruby Jane (Wolfe) Ramey 96 of Fort Morgan, Colorado passed away March 8 at Valley View Villa. She was born middle child of 7 on Feb 6, 1923 to Clyde and Alice Wolfe in Flagler, CO. Ruby grew up learning to help on the farm, keep house, sew, garden and feed chickens. She loved music and was thrilled when she got a used trumpet in 7 th grade so she could play in the band. Dust bowls days of the 30's prompted the Wolfe family to move to Elizabeth, CO. She graduated from Elizabeth High School in 1941 and with a scholarship was able to continue her education at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, graduating in 1945. She taught school in Hayden, CO for 2 years before marrying Josh Ramey on June 22, 1947. It snowed 6" that day just for them. Ruby taught school at Elizabeth for 4 years and gave private piano lessons for many years in their home and several trumpet lessons. They enjoyed their 3 children, Connie, Stan, and Twyla, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grands. The Rameys enjoyed Christian fellowship in the home meetings each Sunday and midweek bible studies. A Christian convention was established on the Ramey farm in Elizabeth in 1976. A number of people came from afar each June for 2 weekends to enjoy warm fellowship and feed on the heavenly manna. This convention is still continuing on the farm where they lived. They retired from the farm in 1995 and moved to Fort Morgan. They enjoyed being able to attend the grandkids activities, and the community events. Survived by husband, Josh, Valley View, son, Stan (Crystal) Ramey Fort Morgan, daughter, Twyla (Leo) Rusan, Fairplay CO, son -in-law, Gary Nelson of Sterling and one sister, Opal Mauldin (Farmington NM), grands and great grands, many nieces and nephews, and many special friends. Preceded in death by parents, her daughter Connie Nelson, 3 brothers, Jack Wolfe, Bob Wolfe, Bill Wolfe, 2 sisters, Charity Clement, Betty Matheson. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16 th at 10:00 AM at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019