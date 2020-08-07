Russell V. Smith, 90, of Merino, Colorado. U.S. Army Retired Lt.Col. Husband of Joann. Father of Rusty (Sherry) Smith of Merino, CO and Rick (Karen) Smith of Parker, CO, and the late Ronnie Smith. Also survived by his 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and brother, Jim Smith. Russell was preceded in death by his son, parents, and siblings. Russell was born August 30, 1929 in Haxton, CO to George C. and Dorthea Belle (Baxter) Smith. On February 15, 1953, he married Joann Smith (Johnson) at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Denver, CO. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Parker Cemetery, Parker Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Russell's memory to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 2420 W. 26th Ave.,#200D, Denver, CO 80211 or to charity of your choice
.