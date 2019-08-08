Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rusty Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rusty Flint

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rusty Flint Obituary
"Rusty" Myron Benton Flint, 64 of Sterling, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Per Rusty's wishes there will be no public services. Rusty was born November 1, 1954. Throughout his life he enjoyed his family, fishing, camping and supporting his son, grandson and nephew during demolition derbies. Rusty is survived by his wife Denise Flint; sons Mike Flint of Sterling and Melvin Flint of Johnson City, NY; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews which he loved very deeply. Contributions may be made in Rusty's memory to the Sterling Foursquare Church Camps and Missions trips fund, 427 N. 5 th St., Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rusty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.