"Rusty" Myron Benton Flint, 64 of Sterling, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Per Rusty's wishes there will be no public services. Rusty was born November 1, 1954. Throughout his life he enjoyed his family, fishing, camping and supporting his son, grandson and nephew during demolition derbies. Rusty is survived by his wife Denise Flint; sons Mike Flint of Sterling and Melvin Flint of Johnson City, NY; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews which he loved very deeply. Contributions may be made in Rusty's memory to the Sterling Foursquare Church Camps and Missions trips fund, 427 N. 5 th St., Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019