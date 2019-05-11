Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northeastern 18
Sterling, CO
Ruth Baker Obituary
Ruth M. Baker passed away April 6, 2019 in Louisville, where she has been living for the past 5 years. She was 96 years old. Ruth was born on February 4, 1923 in Sterling, CO to John L. and Katherine (Gettman) Walker. She graduated from Logan County High School. She married Harold J. (Bake) Baker on March 5, 1943. Together they created a wonderful life that welcomed friends and family. Their home was the gathering place for so many occasions. Sunday Morning Coffee at the Baker's was a ritual enjoyed by many for over 30 years. She lived her entire life in Sterling except for a short time spent in Corpus Christi, TX during WWII while her husband was stationed there with the Navy. She was a Deputy Clerk with the Logan County Department of Motor Vehicles from 1956-1972 before she and Bake purchased the Big B restaurant in Sterling. Ruth was a faithful member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling. She was an active member of the Grand Ole Party and worked the campaign trail for many years in support of her dear friend, Diane Hoppe. She was named the Logan County Republican of the year. She was a sports fanatic and was very knowledgeable of all sports. Ruth was a die-hard Buffs fan. Family was always very important to Ruth; she knew the birthday of every single extended family member. Her love of cooking went without saying. Ruth was a great cook. Her specialties, like her life, were a sophisticated blend of sweet and savory. Her generosity, wisdom, kindness and humor will be profoundly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bake, and her parents; her sisters: Esther, Lydia, Bertie; and brothers: Bob and Rusty; and dear friend Diane. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Susan Jones and Jean (Ned) Greenwood; her four grandchildren: Christopher (Kimberly) Jones, Andrea (Jesse) Colby, Brandan (Tera) Greenwood and Cameron (Tina) Greenwood; six great grandchildren, Madison, Julia, Jaxen, Natalee, Grayson, and Cooper; her dear friends Dan (Mikala), Calla, Grace, and John Hoppe; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday, May 19th at Northeastern 18 in Sterling, Colorado. At 11:00 AM, her daughters would like you to share stories and remembrances of a life lived to the fullest. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 11, 2019
