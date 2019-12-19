|
Ruth Ann Luft, 76, of Sterling, Colorado passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. A viewing and visitation will be held from 2:00 - 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church with family receiving guests from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. James Nash officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Ruth was born on December 31st, 1942 in Sterling, to Henry and Flora (Reitz) Herzog. She attended Iliff School through High School. She then graduated as a member of Phi Theta Kappa from Northeastern Junior College in 1962. Ruth worked for Northeastern Junior College as a secretary. She was part owner of Luft Machine for 40 years. Ruth worked in the Logan County Finance Office for 27 years, eventually retiring as the Finance Director in 2006. Ruth married Allen Luft on June 24, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sterling. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage. She was proud to raise three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Quilt Guild and Ruth Guild, Sweet Adelines, and she was the director of the church choir for many years. Ruth was a woman who had a deep Christian faith and shared that deep Christlike love to everyone she was involved with. She enjoyed her music, cards, and traveling. Ruth loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her husband Allen Luft; children Lee Ann (Larry) Bellender of Sterling, Traci (Paul) Schrade of Sterling, and Todd (Dana) Luft of Colorado Springs; sisters-in-law Lillian Hendricks, Betty Herzog, and Diane Mitchell; brother-in-law, Jim (Ginger) Luft; eight grandchildren Michael Bellender, Jay (Jordan) Schrade, Matthew Bellender, Carly Schrade (McKinley Land), Michelle (JJ) Gonzales, Makenna (Aaron) Anderson, Brayden Luft, and Paige Luft and nine great-grandchildren Alec Gann, Aaron Gann, Xander Bellender, Ryker Bellender, Isaac Gonzales, Raiden Bellender, Ellie Schrade, Macen Bellender, and Kaida Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Ray Herzog. Her brother-in-laws Bob (Shirley) Luft, Kent Hendricks, and Gerald Mitchell. Contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019