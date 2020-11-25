Survived by parents, Scott Helbert and Diana Heaton; sisters, Adriene Helbert (David Counts) and Kymberlee (Dillon) McCusker; nephew, Lucas; niece, Kaylynn; grandparents, Jim and Judy Helbert; many extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jeff and Vicki Langley; great grandmother, Della Leabo. Memorial Visitation Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 2:00-4:00PM with a Time for Remembrances at 3:30PM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Masks are required. Memorials to the family. Please visit the funeral home website for the livestream link. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020.