Sandra Jeanne (Wisdom) Fletcher, 58, of Colorado Springs, joined her Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019 after a three-year battle with cancer. Services will be 11 am Monday, December 30th at Sterling Foursquare Church. She was born May 21, 1961 in Sterling, Colorado to parents Robert and Barbara (Schlenz) Wisdom. She grew up in Sterling, Colorado and graduated in 1979 from Sterling High School where she wrote for Whistlewind. Throughout her life she worked in photography and photo finishing, started her own businesses in temporary photo finishing services and graphic design, and worked in the antiquing industry. Sandi enjoyed writing, watching crime shows, walking her beloved Barkley, and, most of all, spending time as "NayNay" with her two granddaughters. She is survived her father, Robert Wisdom of Sterling; daughter Haley (Fletcher) Cook, husband James, and their daughters Abigail and Emma of Colorado Springs; and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara (Schlenz) Wisdom; and her brother, Steve Wisdom. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sandi's name to .
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 26, 2019