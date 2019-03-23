|
Sandy Amen, 69 of Sterling passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 26 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. James R. Nash officiating. The celebration will be followed by a luncheon at the Knight of Columbus Hall. Sandra Kay was born February 24, 1950 in Mt. Caramel, Illinois and she was the oldest child of Delbert and Mary Lou (Marsh) Bohler. The family relocated to the Sterling area as they worked in the oil fields. Sandy married the love of her life, Kenny Amen in Sterling on August 9, 1969. To that union they welcomed Kori and Bobby to the family. She was actively involved the Women's Bowling Association, Friday Ladies Trio, American Legion Riders and American Legion Auxiliary. Her true joy in life was to watch her kids and grandkids grow. She enjoyed time at the lake watching the grandkids fish and dirt bike riding at the track. She never missed a dance recital. Sandy owned and operated a car detailing business before she began a housekeeping business. She had a natural gift to care for others and would also be found volunteering to help a family member or friend in need. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Mary Lou Bohler; sister Debra Lancaster and uncle Don Bohler. Sandy is survived by her husband Kenny; daughter Kori Weber and husband Aaron; son Bobby Amen and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Britt Sarmiento, Jordan Sarmiento, Madison Amen and Hunter Amen; sisters, Esther Haug and husband Ray, Cheryl Colerick and husband Steve; brothers, Ouch Bohler and wife Mary, J.R. Bohler and wife Lynnette and numerous nieces and nephews.
