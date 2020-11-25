Sara Marie Goostree (Holbrook), age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Sara was born to Charles and Opal (Jackson) Holbrook in Countyline, Oklahoma, on February 4, 1939. She was a graduate of Sterling High School in 1956. During her senior year of high school, Sara met the love of her life, Jack Goostree, and would later be wed to him on January, 23, 1958 in Sterling, Colorado. It was love at first sight, Jack first took notice of Sara while she was playing the piano during a church service, and his devotion for Sara from that day on never wavered during their 53-year marriage. On June 2, 1959, Sara and Jack welcomed their first child, Cynthia (Cindy) Lou, and on July 8, 1964, they welcomed their son, Gary (Goose) Don. Both Jack and Sara were active members of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling, Colorado. Sara was a Sunday school teacher and loved serving others. She never met a person she didn't like, and Jack would often fondly joke Sara could talk on the phone for over an hour to a wrong number. Sara had many talents in life, including being a professional hugger and prayer warrior, and enjoyed playing piano, cooking, baking, and crocheting. Sara is survived by one sister, Teresa (Holbrook) Barton of Sterling, Colorado; two brothers, Bob Holbrook of Norman, Oklahoma, and Jerry Holbrook of Crab Orchard, Tennessee; one daughter, Cindy (Goostree) Lane and husband, David Lane of Westlake Village, California; one son, Gary (Goose) Goostree of Gillette, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Jordan (Lane) Schlabach, Jillian (Lane) Wyant, Jacqueline Lane, Jackson Lane, Garrett Goostree, and Jack Goostree; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

