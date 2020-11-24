Scott Wayne Legg, 53, of Sterling passed away November 22, 2020 in Sterling. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Nov. 27th at 11am, at Wes and Jennifer Elliott's house, 1474 County Road 25, Merino, follow balloons. Please dress in jeans and Merino Ram t-shirts or any sports team attire. Scott was born Dec. 7, 1966 in Haxtun, CO to Patricia (Lambert) and Elmer Legg. He graduated from Fleming High School. Scott was a Veteran and was in the Air Force from 1985-1989. He made his career as the waste water superintendent for the City of Sterling. Scott got his certification for class A waste water and water, water distribution, waste water collections, and industrial waste water treatment. On April 16, 1994 he married Carol Wilterdink at the Fleming Methodist Church. They enjoyed 26 years of marriage together. Scott enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. In his younger years he enjoyed building and running demo derby cars. Scott's biggest joy came when he was on a football field or basketball court coaching his boys and their classmates. Merino Rams was his favorite team, no matter the sport. Scott is survived by his wife Carol Legg; sons Chase Xavier and Cody Allan. He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Bock; father Elmer Legg, step-father Lennie Bock; father-in-law Erwin Wilterdink. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Scott Legg Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

