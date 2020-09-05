1/1
Shannon Abeyta-Cromwell
Shannon Abeyta-Cromwell, 49, of Sterling passed away on the morning of August 8, 2020 when she was shot and killed in her home. It is with deep sorrow that we mourn her tragic passing. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Shannon was born in Houston, TX to Doris Nell (Walker) and Phillip Cavallero on October 23, 1970. Shannon achieved a 4.0 GPA while attending Northeastern Junior College in Sterling and was also a member of Phi Theta Cappa. Shannon used her love of being creative and crafty to support herself doing furniture restoration. Shannon was married to John Cromwell for 13 years (1986-1999) and Herman Abeyta for 10 years (2010-2020). Shannon was a loving mother figure to anyone who touched her heart. She loved and felt a calling to help others. Shannon is survived by her husband Herman Abeyta of Sterling; mother Doris Nell Walker of Haxtun; daughter Amanda Cromwell of Haxtun; son Johnny Abeyta of Denver; granddaughters Ava Cromwell and Tali Leonard of Haxtun. Memorials in Shannon's honor may be made to The Connection Homeless Shelter, 414 E 6th Street, North Platte, NE 69101. Shannon was passionate about helping eradicate homelessness.

Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 5, 2020.
