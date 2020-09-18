1/1
Sharee Brubacher
1986 - 2020
Sharee Lynne Brubacher, 34, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Sterling. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, Sept. 19 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. Sharee was born on September 13, 1986 in Leesburg, Florida to Greg Brubacher and Dianne "Lynne" Byars. She earned her GED and worked at Walraven Storage. She married Paul Ortiz and loved spending time at the lake with her family. Sharee is survived by her husband Paul and their children Dominic, McKenna, and Avery Ortiz all of Sterling; mother Lynne Neville; mother Vanessa Davis; father Greg Brubacher; sister Eva (Kyle) Cuckow of Weldona; brothers Greg Jr. (Katelynn) Brubacher of Wiggins, Cody (Alyssa) Anderson of Wiggins, Randel (Dusty) Anderson of Masters, and Joshua (Alex) Anderson of Sterling; grandmother Carol Wisdom of Sterling and grandmother Yvonne Brubacher of Branson, MO; mother-in-law Deb Ortiz; Adrian, Travis, and Trina Ortiz all of Sterling; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; close family friends Nikki Capps of Haxtun and Lynn Sator of Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sharee Brubacher Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
