Sharon (Moncrief) Fritzler, 76, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Atwood. Private family graveside services will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sharon was born on August 3, 1943 in Sterling to Albert and Inel (Loos) Moncrief. She attended Sterling Elementary until 1955 and then attended Fruita High School until 1959. She then moved back to Merino. On Dec. 13, 1963, she married Raymond Fritzler in Akron. They were married for 42 years until his death on May 5, 2006. Sharon was a homemaker and wife of a Farmer/Rancher for 33 years in Merino. Sharon and Raymond retired and moved to Sterling in 1996. Sharon was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gambling and crocheting afghans for her grandchildren. Sharon especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their events. She was happiest with a baby on her lap. She also spent time snowbirding in Casa Grande, AZ and tending to her flowers. Her family trips to Disneyland made her heart happy also. Sharon is survived by her daughters Pam (Jarod) Kuntz of Atwood and Brenda Fritzler (Craig Rowland) of Merino; son Randy Fritzler of Merino; step-daughter Marlene (Dick) Noletubby of Woodrow, CO; step-sons Ed (Leann) Fritzler of Hillrose and Don (Mary Jane) Fritzler of Atwood; grandchildren Matt (Shalyn) Williams, Baylee Nelson, Shelby Kuntz, Sydney Kuntz, Rylee Nelson, Lauren Fritzler, and Delayne Kuntz; six step-grandchildren; 3 step-grandsons; great-grandson Brayden Williams; 7 step-great-granddaughters; 2 step-great-grandsons; 1 step-great-great-granddaughter; special friend Debby Mari and beloved companion dog Tuffy. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Inel Moncrief; husband Raymond Fritzler; sister Alberta Mahaffey; brothers Merl, Bob, and Bill Moncrief; step-great-granddaughter Nya Noletbby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Walsh Cancer Center care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 20, 2020