|
|
Shawn Glenn Brecht (43) of Sterling, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Shawn was born October 28, 1975 in Sterling to Gregory and Candace (Guenthner) Brecht. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1994 and from the Colorado State University in 1998 with a degree in Crop and Soil Sciences. Shawn worked as an Agronomist for Crop Quest and then Western Sugar. He married Heather Libra in 1997 and they had two children, Connor and Cailyn. He married Jami (Wagner) Brecht on December 15, 2018. Shawn was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his children and step daughter, Sophie. He enjoyed coaching wrestling and football for many years. He was actively involved in 4H with his children and loved teaching them the value of raising and caring for animals. His favorite time of year was wheat harvest. He was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church. Shawn was a God fearing man and shared his faith with his children, his family and his friends. Shawn is preceded in death by sister, Katarina Brecht, grandfathers Keith Guenthner and Harold Brecht. Shawn is survived by his loving wife, Jami, children, Connor and Cailyn and step daughter Sophie Brown, parents Greg and Candy Brecht, sister Megan Bush and husband Kevin, nephew Grayson, grandmothers Lorraine Guenthner and Gayle Brecht as well as extended family and friends. Memorials may be made in Shawn's name to First English Lutheran Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751. Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 701 Fairhurst St., on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Leroy Cemetery following the service.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019