Sheila Rae Burkey, 66 of Sterling, Colorado passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her family in Greeley, Colorado. Viewing will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14 at the Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Steimer officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Sheila was born on September 6, 1952 in Holdrege, Nebraska to Malvin and Etta Johnson. At the age of fifteen, Sheila moved to Lexington, Nebraska where she met Fred Burkey. Fred and Sheila met during their sophomore year of high school and began dating the following year. On October 6, 1970 Sheila married Fred Burkey whom she has remained married to for 49 years. The marriage gave birth to three children: Kristy, Michael (Mike), and Matthew (Matt). Sheila, along with her family, moved to Sterling in 1978. Sheila was an amazing mom to her three children and later became a loving grandma to her grandchildren and eventually her great-grandchildren. Family meant everything to Sheila, as she never missed an event in the lives of her loved ones. She attended every event for her family members whether it was sports games, choir concerts, continuations, graduations, birthdays, family reunions, or even racing events. She was well-known around the community for her kind heart, giving nature, and her delicious sugar cookies which she made often for family and friends. While in Sterling, Sheila worked at Pizza Hut, New Method Cleaners, and eventually began working for J&L Café in Sterling. She enjoyed working at J&L Café for many years until her health forced her to take time off. In her spare time, Sheila enjoyed decorating for every holiday, attending Bible Study with her close friends, cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and baking. Sheila was truly a beautiful person inside and out and she impacted the lives of many who were fortunate enough to know her. Sheila Burkey was preceded in death by her parents Malvin and Etta Johnson, brother Ron Johnson, and niece Susie Boomhower. Sheila is survived by her husband Fred Burkey, sister Winona Barker, brother Jerry Johnson, sister-in-law Max Johnson, daughter Kristy Lechman and husband Mark, son Michael (Mike) Burkey and fiancé Michelle Hicks, son Matthew (Matt) Burkey and fiancé Megan William; grandchildren Jessy Lechman and fiancé Rock Tidwell, Skylar Tarver, Mackenzee Brown and husband Steven Brown, Ryen Lechman, Nick Hicks, Adilynn, Kathryn, and Paizlee Burkey and great-grandchildren Xavier and Xamara Brown. Memorial contributions may be made in Sheila's name to the in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 13, 2019