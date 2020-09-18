Sherry Meyoko Wood, 53 of Sterling, Colorado passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at a later date. Sherry was born May 26, 1967 in Taipei, Taiwan to James Edward Wood and Elaine Chang "Mai Nu Chang". She enjoyed swimming and aerobics. Sherry was passionate about her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. She also loved the Kansas City Chiefs and her dog Axel. Family was her first priority, and before she become ill, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and shopping. She is preceded in death by her father James Edward Wood. Sherry is survived by her mother Elaine Wood "Mai Nu Chang"; son Justin Wood and wife Melva, granddaughter Melody Wood all of Sterling, CO; brothers Michael Wood and wife Michelle and Tim Wood; nephews and nieces Michael Wood and wife Alice, Matthew Wood and wife Kelly, Jaden, Jonah and Koa Wood, Daniel and Tisha Hurtado and James Wood and special family and friends Pam Cure of Sterling, CO and Joel & Micaiah Gould of Sterling, CO. Contributions may be made to Sherry Meyoko Wood Memorial Fund, 1121 Fairhurst St., Sterling, CO 80751.

