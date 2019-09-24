Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmore Cemetery
Elmore City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Gore


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Gore Obituary
Shirley Ann Gore left this life on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of eighty-one at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Elmore Cemetery in Elmore City, OK. Shirley was born on August 6, 1938 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Louis and Jane Massegee. She married Willie Gore on July 3, 1958 in Oklahoma and they spent over 58 years together until his death in 2016. In 1966, the Gore family moved to Sterling, where she raised her sons, Jeff and Barry. She volunteered and was involved with all of their activities as they were growing up and was a Den mother for their scout troops. Shirley was a homemaker and an avid crafter who enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, collecting fabric and quilting. She enjoyed spending winter months in South Padre Island, TX. In March, 2018, she moved to a retirement apartment in Cheyenne. She was known as a fighter and lover of life, having survived previous bouts with cancer. Shirley was a member of the Sterling Church of Christ, Eastern Star and Elks. Shirley was much loved and will be missed greatly by her family and friends. She is survived by sons Jeff Gore (Diane) and Barry Gore (Terry) of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Joshua Gore (Lisa), Victoria Gore (Damien Nelson), Jacob Gore, Courtney Gore and Jenna Gore; sister Alta Dewey (Bob), sister-in-law Frances Meece, and her loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now