Shirley Ann Gore left this life on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of eighty-one at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Elmore Cemetery in Elmore City, OK. Shirley was born on August 6, 1938 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Louis and Jane Massegee. She married Willie Gore on July 3, 1958 in Oklahoma and they spent over 58 years together until his death in 2016. In 1966, the Gore family moved to Sterling, where she raised her sons, Jeff and Barry. She volunteered and was involved with all of their activities as they were growing up and was a Den mother for their scout troops. Shirley was a homemaker and an avid crafter who enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, collecting fabric and quilting. She enjoyed spending winter months in South Padre Island, TX. In March, 2018, she moved to a retirement apartment in Cheyenne. She was known as a fighter and lover of life, having survived previous bouts with cancer. Shirley was a member of the Sterling Church of Christ, Eastern Star and Elks. Shirley was much loved and will be missed greatly by her family and friends. She is survived by sons Jeff Gore (Diane) and Barry Gore (Terry) of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Joshua Gore (Lisa), Victoria Gore (Damien Nelson), Jacob Gore, Courtney Gore and Jenna Gore; sister Alta Dewey (Bob), sister-in-law Frances Meece, and her loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019