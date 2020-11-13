1/1
Shirley Hounshell
Shirley A. Hounshell, 94 of Sterling, Colorado passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. A memorial service for Shirley will be held at a later date. Shirley was born July 23, 1926 in Haxtun, CO to Guy VanDusen and Lois (Shields) VanDusen. She married Robert Donald Hounshell on May 10, 1947. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents and 1 grandchild Alyssa Hounshell Zubko. Shirley is survived by her daughter Carole Wohlers, son Bob Hounshell, Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Rick Wohlers and wife Darii, Jen Pyle and husband Bob and Andrew and Jeremy Hounshell, and 10 great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Shirley Hounshell Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 12, 2020
A wonderful lady enjoyed caring for you.
Rita Dietrich
Friend
