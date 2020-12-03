Shirley Ann Kutchar, 81 of Sterling passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sterling Living Center. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Shirley was born December 12, 1938 in Brush, Colorado to Oren C. and Goldie M. (Taylor) Nicholson. She attended school in Merino. She married Larry L. Kutchar on September 8, 1956 in Sterling and to this union was born three sons, Timothy, David, and Jimmy. While the children were young, Shirley stayed at home and cared for her family. She later worked as a bookkeeper for the family businesses for many years. She was regularly active with the church groups and social clubs. Shirley enjoyed reading, embroidery, crossword puzzles and watching sports events that involved her sons. She also enjoyed attending drag races and watching them on TV. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oren Sr., and Goldie; brothers Marvel Nicholson, and Oren Nicholson Jr.; sisters Beulah Pachner and Leona Bell. Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Larry; sons Timothy A. Kutchar, David W. Kutchar and wife Marnet, and Jimmy D. Kutchar and wife Patsy; granddaughter Sharayah D. Phillips and husband Jonathan, grandson Ryan Kutchar and wife Ana, granddaughter Kaela M. Redfern and great-grandson Aodhan Kutchar. Contributions may be made to Shirley Ann Kutchar Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

