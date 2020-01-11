Home

Spencer Ryan Cline, 40, of Fleming Colorado, went into the arms of Jesus Thursday,January 8, 2020. Family will receive friend from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling. Memorial services will be Friday, January 17 at 11:00 am at First Foursquare Church in Sterling Colorado. Pastor Ben Hackbarth will be officiating. Mr. Cline was born on December 23, 1979 to Deborah Ryan Cline Marshall and Jeffery Lynn Cline in Boulder, Colorado.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 11, 2020
