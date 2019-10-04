|
Stanley D. Bigg, 85 of Kearney, NE passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Home in Kearney, NE after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019 at Kearney Evangelical Free Church with Pastors Adrian Boykin and John Fowler officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will take place at a later date. Stan was born April 18, 1934 in Sterling, CO to Virgil and Elsie (Shumway) Bigg. Stan went to Life Bible College in Los Angeles where he graduated with a ministerial degree. He had a desire to meld film and Christianity. Bill and Vonette Bright (Youth for Christ) were amazing mentors to him as he was involved with their ministry in the early days. Eventually, after several moves across the US, Stan moved to Kearney and met the love of his life, Susan Clare Stewart, whom he was married to for 53 years. With the birth of their daughter Stephanie, she became the joy of Stan's life; taking her on many business trips from a very early age. Stan was a head usher for many years at Kearney Evangelical Free Church where he had been an active member for many years. He loved greeting people and making them feel welcome. Stan taught adult Sunday School and a boys Sunday School. He worked tirelessly in the 70's and early 80's to ensure the KEFC Youth Group had a welcoming fun and safe place to bring their friends, spend time together, and hear the Word. He loved working with the Youth Pastors during those years. Stan served on the Founding Board of the Kearney Children's Museum with a passion to see the Children's Museum become a facility filled with fun, education, and outside the box play and learning for the area kids. He never met a child he didn't love. Stan was a brilliant, creative man who was always years to decades ahead of where trends were; he never stopped thinking or dreaming. Stan was named Nebraska Entrepreneur of the year in the late 70's. He was a creative and highly energetic individual. Stan worked in the field of advertising, product development, manufacturing and sales. He opened a College Store in 1967 by the campus and soon opened a second store downtown - The Colony Town and Campus Fashion Store. He went on to create Young America Corporation, a college fashion company with college fashion sales throughout the USA located in St. Louis. He and Susan with daughter Stephanie moved back to Kearney in 1971 and started Après Bath Products, which later became Horizon Designs Inc. Stan loved sports of all kind and enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He had a great love for baseball and watching all sports, often traveling throughout the USA to watch a game or see a race. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector. He loved trains and had an impressive collection he delighted in working on which gave him the ability to carry on his creativity during his many years living with Alzheimer's. During the later years, Stan's favorite hobby was by far, spending time with his granddaughters and family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan of Kearney; daughter, Stephanie Dickey and her husband, Alan of Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.; granddaughters, Rebekah Dickey of Kearney and Hayley Dickey of Abu Dhabi; brother, James Bigg and his wife, Barbara of Hot Springs Village, AR; sister-in-law, Karen Stewart and husband, Allan Cooper of Melbourne, Australia. He was blessed by wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family all over the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Elsie Bigg; his in-laws, Walter and Clare Stewart; a baby sister; brother, Garry Bigg; sister-in-law, Victoria Stewart; sister-in-law, Alice Stewart; nephew, Geoffrey Bigg; and niece, Sandra Bigg. Alzheimer's changed life dramatically for Stan these past years, but he continued to find the best in life and did all he possibly could to keep a smile on his face and joy in his heart. He loved and was loved by wonderful caregivers as he fought his battle with Alzheimer's. Our family has been blessed by a huge caring family of care givers with Heartprint Home Care, at Country House Memory Care Residence and at Mount Carmel Nursing Home and AseraCare Hospice. The family is so very thankful to all. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorials to Kearney Evangelical Free Church, the of Nebraska to educate and find a cure to end to this difficult incurable disease, or to the Kearney Children's Museum. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com . Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019