Stephanie Lynne Neighbors passed away at her home in Mesa, Arizona on July 18, 2019. Born on September 21, 1974 in Sterling, CO to parents Duane and Nancy (Prall) Krier and was the youngest of four. She graduated in 1993 from Sterling High School where she competed in multiple sports including softball. Her passion for softball began at an early age and culminated into a head coaching position at Scottsdale Community College. It was at SCC where she met fellow student and future husband, Tony, in the Athletic Training Room as 'just friends' first. They married in 1999 and she continued her studies of Exercise Science at Arizona State University while starting her family. Stephanie loved the laughter in her home and was proud of each of her four children and the closeness they share. Her favorite times were spent attending, scorekeeping, and coaching their various sports. She was an avid organizer, loved her Church, the Denver Broncos, Mountain Dew, family movies, Ronald Reagan, and was a passionate sports fan. She was preceded in death by her mom, Nancy. Steph is also survived by husband, Tony; children, Drew, Reagan, Gabrielle, and Theo; her father, Duane Sr. and step-mother Nola; and siblings, Regina (John) Gebhard, Duane Jr. (Kathie) Krier, Colette (Matt) Michieli; many loving nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be held July 25 at 11:00am followed by Mass at 11:30 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2121 S. Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85282. Reception to follow.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 25, 2019