Steven Lee Bell, 62, of New Raymer, formerly of Fort Morgan, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 23, 2019 after a courageous batter with cancer. Memorial service will be held Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the New Raymer Community Church with Pastor Jerry Bellis presiding. Inurnment will be at a later date at New Raymer Cemetery. Steven was born in Limon, CO on June 10, 1957 to Charles and Dorothy (Henander) Bell. He graduated from Limon High School in 1975. Steven met his wife Kathi (Miller) in Sterling, CO and they were married on August 10, 1985. Steven served in the United States Army for seven years, living in Germany, Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Polk, Louisiana. He worked for Excel Beef Packing Plant, the RE-3 school district in Fort Morgan, and as a sergeant at the Sterling Correctional Facility for 17 years before his retirement in 2016. There is nothing Steven loved more than his Heavenly God, serving his country and his beautiful family. Steven will always be remembered for being a wonderful and loyal son, husband, father and grandfather. Steven was known for his strong work ethic, his integrity and his sense of responsibility. He was very civic minded and loved supporting the activities going on in his community. Steven is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathi Bell and his best friend, dog J.J. of New Raymer, his daughter Erin Pounds-Bell (Neal Bullard) of Brush, and the absolute light of his life, his granddaughter Natalie. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Bell and brother, Chris Bell of Fort Morgan, his sister, Sandy Friend of Grand Junction, and a large group of extended family and friends that love him very much. Steven was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bell, and his father Charles Bell, and father-in-law, Elmer Miller. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Steven Bell Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019