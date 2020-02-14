Home

Steven Brown Obituary
Steven Craig Brown Sr., 65, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Sterling. Private family services will be held at a later date. Steven was a jack of all trades and a master of many. In his younger years he worked the oil fields. In 1980 he received his certificate for appliance repair services. He obtained his CDL license and also started Brown's Drywall with his sons. Steven will be missed by his family, four sons Steven (Tanka), Jamie (Shanna), Logan, and Martin Brown, daughter Elizabeth Brown, five granddaughters, Haven, Jilian, Sareana, Katelyn, and Allison Brown, grandson Casey Darrell, great-granddaughter Dahlia Herrera, and one great-granddaughter on the way, two step-grandsons Amos & Alex Ekland, brother Doug (Jeannie) Brown, sister Jeanne Brown, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Susan Thomas and Julie Brown, and brother Denise Brown. In lieu of flowers memorials for Steven can be sent to Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547 Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 14, 2020
