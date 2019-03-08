|
Suzanne Renee Barger passed away on February 28, 2019 at her home in Newnan GA after a short and intense battle with Brain Cancer. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. Suzanne was born on July 11, 1971 to Richard and Sandra Schendel in Sterling Co. The family lived in the town of Merino Co, where Suzy excelled in school and on many varsity sports teams. She was a member of many Colorado State championship teams in Volleyball and Basketball. She graduated from Northeastern Junior College in 1989 and also attended Colorado State University. Suzanne married Todd Barger in June of 1992. They were blessed with two children. Lauren is currently attending Georgia Tech and Zachary attending the University of West Georgia. She worked at many jobs in her life, with several years at Diversified Engineering Services and Furukawa Fiber Optics in Peachtree City, GA and most recently with EventLink, Inc as an administrative assistant to the CEO and also as an Event Coordinator for the past 12 years in Union City, Ga. Suzy's witty intellect and fun loving personality affected all around her and brought light into every room she entered. She never turned away from hard work or a difficult task at work or at home. Suzy was very active in the volleyball community in the south Atlanta area where her daughter played and she and Todd coached. Suzanne loved going to Walt Disney World with her family. Roller coasters and Dole whips were always on the agenda. Suzy and Todd loved each other with zeal and passion and always held each other's hands. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 8, 2019