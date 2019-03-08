Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Barger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Renee Barger


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Renee Barger Obituary
Suzanne Renee Barger passed away on February 28, 2019 at her home in Newnan GA after a short and intense battle with Brain Cancer. She was surrounded by her family and close friends. Suzanne was born on July 11, 1971 to Richard and Sandra Schendel in Sterling Co. The family lived in the town of Merino Co, where Suzy excelled in school and on many varsity sports teams. She was a member of many Colorado State championship teams in Volleyball and Basketball. She graduated from Northeastern Junior College in 1989 and also attended Colorado State University. Suzanne married Todd Barger in June of 1992. They were blessed with two children. Lauren is currently attending Georgia Tech and Zachary attending the University of West Georgia. She worked at many jobs in her life, with several years at Diversified Engineering Services and Furukawa Fiber Optics in Peachtree City, GA and most recently with EventLink, Inc as an administrative assistant to the CEO and also as an Event Coordinator for the past 12 years in Union City, Ga. Suzy's witty intellect and fun loving personality affected all around her and brought light into every room she entered. She never turned away from hard work or a difficult task at work or at home. Suzy was very active in the volleyball community in the south Atlanta area where her daughter played and she and Todd coached. Suzanne loved going to Walt Disney World with her family. Roller coasters and Dole whips were always on the agenda. Suzy and Todd loved each other with zeal and passion and always held each other's hands. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.