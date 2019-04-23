|
|
Theodore "Ted" W. Laumann, 87, of Sterling passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Sterling. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm Wednesday, April 24 at Tennant Funeral Home with Vigil and Rosary services following at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Thursday, April 25 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will be at the Palisade Cemetery, Palisade, NE at 3 pm mst, 4 pm cst. Ted was born on May 1, 1931 in Stratton, NE to Albert D. and Antoinette (Faiman) Laumann. He graduated from Stratton High School. He began his trucking career working for Cosper Trucking from 1960-66, then Ward Transport from 1966-69, and Laumann Trucking from 1969-96. He married Ella Joan Ferguson on February 5, 1951 in Palisade, NE. They were married for 61 years. He was a lifetime member of the Sterling Elks Club and a member of the Sterling Urban Renewal Authority from 2000-2006. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, playing cards, and going to Blackhawk and Las Vegas with his wife Joan. Ted is survived by daughters Christine Laumann and Joni Paxton and husband Don; son Steve Laumann and wife Jody; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren: Lincoln Hoffman and wife Jennifer and daughter Cora, Kasey Crall and Luke Dahlman, Travis Paxton and David Joy, Fawney Vincent and husband Bob and son Connor, Heather Kielian and husband Walter and sons Cameron, Joey, Jon, and daughter Hannah, Stephanie Stoll and husband Shawn and daughters Stacia and Summer, Markus Laumann and wife Lindsay and daughters Luanna, Taylor Ann, and Korey, Michael Laumann and wife Reanna and daughters Riley and Addy, with son T.J. on the way. Ted was preceded in death by his wife Ella Joan, daughter Cathryn and son Scott, parents Albert and Antoinette Laumann, brothers Eugene, Alton, and Joe, sister Joanne Laumann. Memorials may be made in Ted's name to St. Anthony's Catholic Church care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019