|
|
Teresa Fay Cullumber, age 57, passed away on December 18, 2019, at Holiday Resort in Emporia, KS with her family by her side. Teresa was born March 16, 1962 in Hugo, CO. She grew up in Northwestern Colorado surrounded by her six siblings and her amazing mother. She met and married Arturo Villela and they welcomed together a beautiful baby girl. In her early 20's she moved with daughter, Cecelia, to Sterling, CO where she completed night classes. She was married to Kirk on October 20, 1984 and shortly thereafter moved to Rawlins, WY. She spent many years as a postal worker battling the harsh Wyoming winters. She went on to have two more children Kara and Cole. In the late 1990's she moved to Emporia, KS. She had a wonderful career working in home health taking care of patients. Teresa loved spending time traveling with her family and she enjoyed passing on her love for cooking and baking to her daughters. You could always find her walking around the neighborhood after dinner or crocheting a blanket for someone. She was also very talented in making stained glass pieces. Though most would say Teresa had a shy and quiet demeanor those close to her knew of her fiery personality. She was extremely hard working and loved her family fiercely. She also very much loved the outdoors, gardening, staying active and dancing. She is survived by her husband Kirk and three children: Cecelia, Kara and Cole as well as her mother Joan and siblings: Jody, Kay, Patricia, Kim, and Mike. She is preceded in death by father Verdell and brother Don. Most that had the privilege of knowing Teresa would tell you that she had a kind and pure heart. She loved people deeply. She taught her children to love and accept everyone regardless of the circumstance and treat people with kindness always. Friends and family can celebrate Teresa's life Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. The services will take place at Haxtun United Methodist Church in Haxtun, CO.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 21, 2019