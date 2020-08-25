Terry Lynn Lambrecht, 65, of Sterling, died Monday August 17th, 2020. He was born to Leonard and Patricia Lambrecht, January 9th, 1955 in Sterling, Colorado. When he was a kid, Terry was always at the swimming pool, thanks to his grandma's gift to the Lambrecht children of a year-long pool pass. Terry's first job was at the Simpkins Grocery Store on Main Street in Sterling. He and his brothers loved to go hunting and camping down by the river when he wasn't working. Terry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1972. From there, he served 8 years as a jet engine mechanic stationed on the USS John F. Kennedy, USS Ranger, and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhour. He married the love of his life Melinda Vetter on December, 27th, 1981. Terry worked hard his entire life. He worked in the oil field as an oil well pumper and Production Foreman until he retired in August, 2019. He never asked for anything but was always willing to provide for his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, and helping young men with the Boy Scouts of America. The Boy Scouts of America was an important part of the Lambrecht families' lives. Through the scouts, the family formed lasting bonds, skills and values. He was able to have many adventures with the scouts and his children. Terry also had a passion for gardening and raising chickens. He and Melinda loved to travel and visit different National Parks, zoos and tourist destinations around America. When Terry wasn't traveling, he could be found watching old westerns and reading Louis Lamour books. Terry is survived by his parents Leonard and Pat Lambrecht. His wife Melinda of 38 years and five children: Joshua and Krystal Lambrecht, Keli and Chris Hoschouer, Jeremiah and Sherry Lambrecht, Jedidiah Lambrecht, Ashley and Chris Mason. 5 grandchildren: Dante Lambrecht, Nathan Fabian, Cade and Brody Hoschouer, and Gunnar Lambrecht. He is also survived by his siblings Russell and Yolanda Lambrecht, Steve and Marsha Lambrecht, Kathy and Norm Vail, Laurie Retzlaff as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth and Rick Lambrecht. A celebration of life will be held on August 29th, 2020 at the Gary Desoto building in Sterling, Colorado at 11am. A light lunch will be provided. Terry will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

